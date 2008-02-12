      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover della Compilation
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/10/20
YES
The Royal Affair Tour - Live From Las Vegas

30/10/20
BLACK STONE CHERRY
The Human Condition

30/10/20
STORMBRINGER
Stealer of Souls

30/10/20
ENGST
Schone Neue Welt

30/10/20
NUCLEAR POWER TRIO
A Clear and Present Rager

30/10/20
WILDNESS
Ultimate Demise

30/10/20
THE FLOWER KINGS
Islands

30/10/20
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES
No Eternity in Gold

30/10/20
URIAH HEEP
Fifty Years in Rock

30/10/20
THEM
Return to Hemmersmoor

CONCERTI

24/10/20
NERO DI MARTE + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

24/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
SECRET SHOW - GENOVA

24/10/20
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY
CINEMA PLAZA - MENDRISIO (CH)

25/10/20
DEATH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

30/10/20
ULVEDHARR + GUESTS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

30/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
INK CLUB - BERGAMO

30/10/20
HELLUCINATION + NEBULAE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

31/10/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY + DAMNATION GALLERY
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

31/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
IL CASTELLO - PARMA

31/10/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN + VICOLO INFERNO
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA
MAGNUM: prevista per gennaio la nuova compilation ''Dance of the Black Tattoo''
23/10/2020 - 19:15 (76 letture)

gianmarco
Venerdì 23 Ottobre 2020, 22.32.16
1
non sono Inglesi ?
RECENSIONI
78
72
75
75
76
80
87
65
80
86
73
90
86
89
ARTICOLI
03/03/2014
Intervista
MAGNUM
Una nuova giovinezza
14/01/2011
Intervista
MAGNUM
Uomini di poche parole
12/02/2008
Intervista
MAGNUM
Parla Tony Clarkin
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/10/2020 - 19:15
MAGNUM: prevista per gennaio la nuova compilation ''Dance of the Black Tattoo''
01/04/2020 - 13:32
MAGNUM: rinviata a febbraio 2021 la data di Milano, aggiunta un'altra a Bologna
13/03/2020 - 17:04
MAGNUM: annullato il tour europeo
11/03/2020 - 16:05
MAGNUM: nessuna intenzione di rinviare il prossimo tour
10/01/2020 - 12:02
MAGNUM: ecco l'audio di ''Where Are You Eden?''
22/11/2019 - 11:13
MAGNUM: presentato il primo singolo da ''The Serpent Rings''
21/10/2019 - 19:24
MAGNUM: disponibile il teaser del nuovo album ''The Serpent Rings''
14/10/2019 - 20:56
MAGNUM: in Italia a maggio 2020 per due date
29/08/2019 - 01:42
MAGNUM: completate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
27/06/2019 - 14:14
MAGNUM: al basso Dennis Ward al posto di Al Barrow
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/10/2020 - 20:21
RIVERSIDE: a dicembre il live album, svelati i dettagli e un brano
23/10/2020 - 20:14
PERIPHERY: a novembre il primo live album, ecco un estratto
23/10/2020 - 19:40
SOEN: ''Imperial'' uscirà a gennaio, svelati singolo e tre show in Italia
23/10/2020 - 19:11
LAZARUS DREAM: ecco ''House of Cards'' dal debutto discografico
23/10/2020 - 18:18
CADAVER: presentano il video di ''Reborn'' da ''Edder & Bile''
23/10/2020 - 18:12
IRON MASK: uscirà a dicembre ''Master of Masters'', ecco il singolo ''One Against All''
23/10/2020 - 18:09
SONG OF ANHUBIS: guarda il video di ''Misantropia''
23/10/2020 - 18:04
HATEBREED: pubblicano il video di ''Instinctive (Slaughterlust)''
23/10/2020 - 17:57
ICED EARTH: a dicembre la ristampa per il trentennale del primo album
23/10/2020 - 15:06
COEXISTENCE: tutto il disco di debutto ''Collateral Dimension'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     