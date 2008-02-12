MAGNUM: prevista per gennaio la nuova compilation ''Dance of the Black Tattoo''

|
I rocker albionici Magnum hanno annunciato per l'8 gennaio 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite SPV/Steamhammer, della loro nuova compilation Dance of the Black Tattoo, che comprende brani live e versioni radiofoniche di alcuni loro brani.
In attesa del primo singolo, è possibile vedere in basso la tracklist, mentre a sinistra la cover.
Queste invece le parole del mastermind Tony Clarkin:
“There have always been two aspects to Magnum: a slightly more tender and lyrical facet, but first and foremost of course our powerful, rocking side. And that’s the element that Dance Of The Black Tattoo documents impressively.”
Tracklist:
01. Black Skies (live)
02. Freedom Day (live)
03. All My Bridges (live)
04. On A Storyteller’s Night (live)
05. Dance Of The Black Tattoo (live)
06. On Christmas Day (radio edit)
07. Born To Be King
08. Phantom Of Paradise Circus
09. No God Or Saviour
10. Your Dreams Won’t Die (live)
11. Twelve Men Wise And Just (live)
12. Show Me Your Hands (radio edit)
13. Not Forgiven (radio edit)
14. Madman or Messiah (radio edit)