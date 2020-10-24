CRISTIANO FILIPPINI`S FLAMES OF HEAVEN: firmano con Limb Music, a novembre l'esordio discografico

|
I Cristiano Filippini's Flames of Heaven, hanno annunciato per il 20 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Limb Music, del loro album di debutto The Force Within.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del primo singolo We Fight For Eternity.
Tracklist:
01. The Force Within
02. We Fight For Eternity
03. Far Away
04. Against The Hellfire
05. Always With You
06. Dying For Love
07. Finding Yourself
08. Lightning In The Night
09. Missing You
10. Moonlight Phantom
11. The Angel And The Faith
12. Ab Angelis Defensa
13. Missing You (Acoustic Version) [Bonus Track - CD only]