      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Force Within - Album Cover
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/10/20
AUTOPSY
Live in Chicago

30/10/20
BLACK STONE CHERRY
The Human Condition

30/10/20
STORMBRINGER
Stealer of Souls

30/10/20
ENGST
Schone Neue Welt

30/10/20
ANTZAAT
For You Men Who Gaze Into the Sun

30/10/20
WILDNESS
Ultimate Demise

30/10/20
URIAH HEEP
Fifty Years in Rock

30/10/20
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES
No Eternity in Gold

30/10/20
THE FLOWER KINGS
Islands

30/10/20
THEM
Return to Hemmersmoor

CONCERTI

25/10/20
DEATH THE SUNDAY FEST
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

30/10/20
ULVEDHARR + GUESTS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

30/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
INK CLUB - BERGAMO

30/10/20
HELLUCINATION + NEBULAE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

31/10/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY + DAMNATION GALLERY
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

31/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
IL CASTELLO - PARMA

31/10/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN + VICOLO INFERNO
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

02/11/20
SCOTT STAPP
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

03/11/20
FIT FOR A KING + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - MILANO

04/11/20
W.A.S.P. (CANCELLATO)
HALL - PADOVA
CRISTIANO FILIPPINI`S FLAMES OF HEAVEN: firmano con Limb Music, a novembre l'esordio discografico
25/10/2020 - 17:31 (50 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/10/2020 - 17:31
CRISTIANO FILIPPINI`S FLAMES OF HEAVEN: firmano con Limb Music, a novembre l'esordio discografico
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/10/2020 - 18:31
ISKANDR: uscito il nuovo EP ''Gelderse Poort''
25/10/2020 - 18:11
PRINCIPIUM: guarda il video di ''Universe'' dal debutto discografico
25/10/2020 - 18:04
MINAS MORGUL: a gennaio il nuovo album ''Heimkehr'', presentato il singolo ''Totenschiff''
25/10/2020 - 18:01
GRIFFON: ascolta lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
25/10/2020 - 17:54
NADER SADEK: presentato il primo brano dal nuovo EP ''The Serapeum''
25/10/2020 - 13:17
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA: ecco titolo e artwork del prossimo disco
25/10/2020 - 13:08
SAINTED SINNERS: a dicembre ''Unlocked & Reloaded'' col nuovo cantante, ecco i dettagli
25/10/2020 - 12:54
SOSPESI CONCERTI E SPETTACOLI FINO A NOVEMBRE:
24/10/2020 - 22:40
LIONHEART: ecco un nuovo live video
24/10/2020 - 22:37
BHLEG: online il nuovo singolo ''Arla i urtid''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     