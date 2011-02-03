ULTIMATIUM: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Run Like the Wind’’

I finlandesi Ultimatium
pubblicheranno il prossimo 27 novembre 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Virtuality
, tramite l’etichetta ROCKSHOTS Records
.
Il secondo brano scelto dal gruppo power-prog metal come singolo promozionale è Run Like the Wind
, il quale è ascoltabile attraverso il player in basso. Il brano è stato corredato da una colorata clip musicale.
Il tastierista e leader della band Matti Pulkkinen
ha così commentato la canzone:"Up-tempo and a happy song shows the heroes of this album immortal and invincible, taking the story forward as they triumph in the game, unaware about the perils ahead. Song is mainly sung by Emily Leone with Viiltola helping in the verses. Song introduces some very high pitches and guitar/keyboard solo battling!”
Ulteriori dettagli su Virtuality
.