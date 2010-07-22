ROYAL HUNT: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album ‘‘Dystopia’’

|
I danesi Royal Hunt pubblicheranno il 18 dicembre 2020 il loro quindicesimo album in studio, Dystopia, tramite NorthPoint Productions (l’uscita è anticipata al 9 dicembre per il mercato asiatico tramite King Records).
Il disco, un concept album, includerà molti ospiti, tra cui Mats Leven (Candlemass, TSO), Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring of Fire), Henrik Brockman (ex-Royal Hunt, Evil Masquerade), Kenny Lubcke (Narita, Zoser Mez) e Alexandra Andersen (JSP e già al lavoro con i Royal Hunt sull'ultimo Cast in Stone).
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist del disco, mentre a lato è possibile vederne la copertina:
1. Inception ℉451
2. Burn
3. The Art of Dying
4. I Used to Walk Alone
5. The Eye of Oblivion
6. Hound of the Damned
7. The Missing Page (Intermission I)
8. Black Butterflies
9. Snake Eyes
10. Midway (Intermission II)
A breve seguiranno nuove informazioni sul primo singolo estratto dal disco.