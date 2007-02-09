|
I Sick Of It All hanno filmato una serie di live clip direttamente dalle proprie stanze di casa. Dopo i video di Alone, The Bland Within e Paper Tiger oggi tocca a Hardcore Horseshoe, tratta dall'ultimo album Wake The Sleeping Dragon! .
La band commenta:
”This week’s track ‘Hardcore Horseshoe’ is from our latest album ‘Wake The Sleeping Dragon!’. The muscle bound riffs and tongue in cheek lyrics show the parities of growing older in the scene and male pattern baldness brought to you by Armand and definitely a band favorite on the album. Unfortunately we haven’t had the chance to play it live (yet) because as we were about to add it Covid hit. So here it is in all its quarantine glory!”