ENDEZZMA: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder’’ in uscita a gennaio

I blackster scandinavi Endezzma pubblicheranno il prossimo 22 gennaio 2021 un nuovo album, intitolato The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder, tramite l’etichetta Dark Essence Records.
La nuova uscita, la terza per la band norvegese, è stata registrata tra i Vika Studio e i Malpherno Studio in Norvegia e prodotta da Tore Stjerna presso i Necromorbus Studio di Stoccolma.
Le dieci tracce elencate di seguito raccontano una storia che fa di The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder un concept album:
01. The Awakening
02. The Name of The Night Is a Strong Tower
03. Anomalious Abomination
04. The Archer, Fjord and the Thunder
05. Formless and Void
06. Garden ov Heathen
07. Wild Glorior Death
08. Open Your Eyes and Stab the Sight
09. Arrows of Equilibrium
10. Closure
La copertina dell’album è visibile a lato.