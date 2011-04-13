DEAD SHAPE FIGURE: pubblicano il singolo ''The Worship of Ashes'' dal nuovo EP

|
I melodic death metaller finlandesi Dead Shape Figure hanno presentato, tramite il canale YouTube della Inverse Records, l'audio di The Worship of Ashes.
Il brano è il secondo singolo tratto dal loro nuovo EP in uscita nei prossimi mesi.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni del cantante Ganzi a riguardo del singolo.
“The text on The Worship Of Ashes is a study of Gustaf Mahler’s quote “Tradition ist nicht die Antbetung der Asche, sondern die Wietergabe des Feurers”. A thought game of where would we end if we store nothing but old shit at the back of our minds instead of being ignited to a new. This is an anti-anthem for perverse f***heads.”