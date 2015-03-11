SULPHUR AEON: online la performance al Culthe Fest 2019

|
Tramite il player in basso è possibile vedere il live video di Unaussprechliche Kulte, la performance che i death metaller tedeschi Sulphur Aeon hanno tenuto al Culthe Fest del 2019.
Il concerto sarà disponibile nei formati Digipack e Vinile in tiratura limitata.
Tracklist:
01. Cult Of Starry Wisdom - 00:00
02. Yuggothian Spell - 06:30
03. The Summoning Of Nyarlathotep - 11:56
04. Incantation - 18:26
05. Swallowed By The Ocean’s Tide - 22:53
06. Gateway To The Antispher - 28:32
07. Devotion To The Cosmic Chaos - 34:57
08. Lungs Into Gills - 40:48
09. Thou Shalt Not Speak His Name - 47:10
10. Ruins Underneath The Waves - 54:13