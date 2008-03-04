IN EXTREMO: online il video di ''Schenk nochmal ein'' dalla versione estesa di ''Kompass Zur Sonne''

|
Gli In Extremo hanno reso disponibile, tramite il proprio canale YouTube, il video di Schenk nochmal ein. Il brano serve come presentazione della versione estesa in 2CD del loro ultimo album Kompass Zur Sonne.
Questo disco, in uscita il 27 novembre per la Vertigo Berlin, include tre inediti, mentre il secondo CD contiene la loro esibizione al Wacken World Wide 2020.
Tracklist:
CD 1
01. Troja
02. Kompass zur Sonne
03. Lügenpack
04. Gogiya (w. Russkaja)
05. Salva Nos
06. Schenk nochmal ein
07. Saigon und Bagdad
08. Narrenschiff
09. Wer kann segeln ohne Wind (w. Amon Amarth)
10. Reiht euch ein ihr Lumpen
11. Biersegen
12. Wintermärchen
13. 7 Brüder
14. Saigon und Bagdad (Club Mix)
15. Ewig sein
16. Wer kann segeln ohne Wind (Deutsche Version)
17. Schenk nochmal ein (w. Götz Alsmann
CD 2 Wacken World Wide (2020)
01. Intro
02. Mein rasend Herz
03. Feuertaufe
04. Störtebeker
05. Kompass zur Sonne
06. Troja
07. Unsichtbar
08. Frei zu sein
09. Vollmond
10. Merseburger Zaubersprüche II
11. Liam
12. Quid pro Quo
13. Moonshiner
14. Sternhagelvoll
15. Pikse Palve