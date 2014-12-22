FROSTTIDE: presentati i due nuovi membri della band

|
I melodic death/folk metaller finlandesi Frosttide hanno annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, l'ingresso in pianta stabile di due nuovi membri, il bassista Taneli Jämsä (Aeonian Sorrow/Red Moon Architect) ed il chitarrista Paul Thureau (ex-Gorgon).
Di seguito trovate le dichiarazioni dei due nuovi membri.
Taneli: "Cheers!
I've been working with the band since 2017 as a live member and all this time has been awesome. It's nice that the guys asked me to join the band as an official member now.
Before joining the band I already had experience on song writing and guitars. Challenge with bass and backing vocals has been a fresh opportunity for me!
I'm looking forward to work in the band and to participate on the arrangements for the upcoming Frosttide songs. Great people to work and play stunning music with🤟
-Taneli"
Paul: "I remember very well the day I discovered Frosttide: they were playing in Paris back in 2013, and it was an impressive show. I've been following their work since that day, and eventually made friends with the guys along the years. Also in 2018, I started working with Frosttide as a graphic designer, and our visions seemed to really get along - so it was a no brainer when the guys reached to me for joining as a full-time member! I'm very looking forward for you guys to hear the new amazing material and hopefully I'll see you on the road soon!
- Paul."