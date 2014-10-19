ORANGE GOBLIN: si separano dal bassista Martyn Millard

|
Il 15 e il 16 novembre 2020 gli Orange Goblin
terranno due concerti in streaming, rispettivamente intitolati From Planet Ten… To the House of God
e They Come Back…. The Filthy & The Damned
(qui
i dettagli).
Dopo questi due eventi si chiuderà la carriera del bassista Martyn Millard
come membro della band britannica. A comunicarlo è lo stesso musicista, che ha rivelato come questa decisione arrivi a seguito di una lunga riflessione:”I've been thinking about it for a couple of years, and the 25th anniversary, the end of this year, seemed like the right time. It hasn't happened that we can play the 25th anniversary set this year; we were due to do all sorts of festivals and gigs and had all these plans, but it hasn't happened. And if I wait until there's some sort of normality, then that could be this time next year at least. I'd just be holding the band back. There's no hard feelings, I love them and I always will. I'll always support this amazing band!”Millard
ha avuto anche parole di ringraziamento per i fan e per gli altri membri degli Orange Goblin
, a testimonianza del fatto che la separazione dal gruppo non arrivi in maniera brusca ed inaspettata:”And, it gives me a little chance right now to say thank you to everybody who's helped the band in all sorts of ways - driven us, put us up, fed us, wiped our asses, everything. All the crew, and everyone who's worked for the band in that way. All the fans for supporting us, and some people going way, way, way beyond the call of what is normal, getting the band tattooed on you, and traveling abroad to see us, and following us on tour. You guys make it worth the while, and I wouldn't change that for the world. So, thank you to all you people who have helped us in any way. And thank you to the three guys: Ben, Joe, Chris. I wouldn't do it with any other people."
Rimaniamo in attesa di conoscere il nuovo bassista dei rocker inglesi.