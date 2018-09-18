BENIGHTED: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Stab the Weakest’’

|
I deathster francesi Benighted hanno reso disponibile in streaming l’ascolto del loro nuovo singolo Stab the Weakest.
Il pezzo, pubblicato in occasione delle festività per Halloween 2020, è stato diffuso tramite il canale Youtube dell’etichetta discografica Season of Mist (vedasi il player sottostante).
Il cantante Julien Truchan ha così commentato questa nuova pubblicazione:
“We all agree to say that these times we are living in really suck, so everything we can do to cheer us up is welcome! We, Benighted, decided to prepare something special for you and do it the Halloween way! That's why we release a new track today called 'Stab The Weakest', a brutal track where you might recognize one of your favorite horror movies theme's...”