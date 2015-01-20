ROB ZOMBIE: in arrivo ''The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy'', ascolta un brano

|
Si intitola The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, il nuovo album del musicista Rob Zombie che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 12 marzo 2021 tramite la Nuclear Blast Records. L'album è stato prodotto insieme a Zeuss.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Expanding The Head Of Zed
02. The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
03. The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider
04. Hovering Over The Dull Death
05. Shadow Of The Cemetery Man
06. A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared
07. 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train
08. The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man
09. The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis
10. The Satanic Rites Of Blacula
11. Show Of Stones
12. Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass
13. Boom-Boom-Boom
14. What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama?
15. Get Loose
16. The Serenity Of Witches
17. Crow Killer Blues
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)