30/10/20
WILDNESS
Ultimate Demise

30/10/20
NOTHING
The Great Dismal

30/10/20
ARKHERON THODOL
Rituals of the Sovereign Heart

30/10/20
EVILDEAD
United $tate$ of Anarchy

30/10/20
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES
No Eternity in Gold

30/10/20
DEEP RIVER ACOLYTES
Alchemia Aeterna

30/10/20
THEM
Return to Hemmersmoor

30/10/20
OCCULT BURIAL
Burning Eerie Lore

30/10/20
STALKER
Black Majik Terror

30/10/20
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
A Symphonic Journey To Remember

CONCERTI

30/10/20
ULVEDHARR + GUESTS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

30/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
INK CLUB - BERGAMO

30/10/20
HELLUCINATION + NEBULAE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

31/10/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY + DAMNATION GALLERY
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

31/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
IL CASTELLO - PARMA

31/10/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN + VICOLO INFERNO
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

02/11/20
SCOTT STAPP
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

03/11/20
FIT FOR A KING + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - MILANO

04/11/20
W.A.S.P. (CANCELLATO)
HALL - PADOVA

05/11/20
W.A.S.P. (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
H.E.A.T: si separano dal cantante Erik Grönwall, annunciato il sostituto
30/10/2020 - 15:26 (112 letture)

fasanez
Venerdì 30 Ottobre 2020, 19.15.40
4
Mi accodo ai peccato, una gran voce e una carica live eccellente....
duke
Venerdì 30 Ottobre 2020, 17.30.28
3
...peccato.....un ottimo cantante...
Shock
Venerdì 30 Ottobre 2020, 16.44.55
2
Ma perché?? Probabilmente uno tra i migliori, se non il migliore, cantante del genere oggi ed un portento live. Sono alquanto stupefatto.
HeroOfSand_14
Venerdì 30 Ottobre 2020, 16.37.31
1
Notizia completamente inaspettata, un colpo al cuore considerando che è stato anche grazie ad Erik che la band è diventata quello che è diventata. Sono parecchio dispiaciuto, chissà se mai rivedremo ad alti livelli Gronwall, non vorrei lo avessimo perso e sarebbe un peccato enorme. Però felice per Kenny, i primi due dischi degli Heat sono delle perle anche grazie a lui
