H.E.A.T: si separano dal cantante Erik Grönwall, annunciato il sostituto

30/10/2020 - 15:26 (112 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 4 Mi accodo ai peccato, una gran voce e una carica live eccellente.... 3 ...peccato.....un ottimo cantante... 2 Ma perché?? Probabilmente uno tra i migliori, se non il migliore, cantante del genere oggi ed un portento live. Sono alquanto stupefatto. 1 Notizia completamente inaspettata, un colpo al cuore considerando che è stato anche grazie ad Erik che la band è diventata quello che è diventata. Sono parecchio dispiaciuto, chissà se mai rivedremo ad alti livelli Gronwall, non vorrei lo avessimo perso e sarebbe un peccato enorme. Però felice per Kenny, i primi due dischi degli Heat sono delle perle anche grazie a lui