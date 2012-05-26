H.E.A.T: si separano dal cantante Erik Grönwall, annunciato il sostituto

|
Gli H.e.a.t. hanno reso noto, tramite i propri profili social, di essersi separati dal loro cantante Erik Grönwall. Come sostituto è stato scelto il primo cantante della band, Kenny Leckremo.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni di tutti gli interessati.
La band: ”First of all, we want to thank Erik for all the crazy fun and epic travels around the world the past 10 years. Together we made H.E.A.T what it is today. Secondly, we want to welcome back founding member and original vocalist Kenny Leckremo to the band. We’re looking forward to write the next chapter of H.E.A.T story together.”
Kenny Leckremo: ”It’s like a shot at redemption,” adds Leckremo. ”I’m thrilled to be back, and to be a part of what H.E.A.T is today. No longer just a shadow of the past, but a force into the future. The H.E.A.T legacy continues.”
Erik Grönwall: ”H.E.A.T has really been a place for me to grow as an individual, singer and frontman. The guys recruited this young Swedish Idol guy and believed more in me and my potential than I did
myself. I am forever grateful for that. Gentlemen it’s been a pleasure touring the world with you. I’ve learned a lot from you and you’ve made me stronger. I look forward to build more memories with you, just not collectively as H.E.A.T.”