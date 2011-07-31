LIZZY BORDEN: prevista per metà novembre una nuova raccolta, ascolta ''Pet Sematary''

|
I Lizzy Borden hanno annunciato per il 13 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Metal Blade Records, della loro nuova raccolta Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2.
Al suo interno sono inclusi brani da Deal With The Devil, Appointment With Death e My Midnight Things, a cui sono aggiunte due cover.
Di seguito potete ascoltare la cover di Pet Sematary dei Ramones.
Tracklist:
01. My Midnight Things
02. Long May They Haunt Us
03. Tomorrow Never Comes
04. Obsessed With You
05. (This Ain’t) The Summer Of Love
06. Under Your Skin
07. Lovin’ You Is Murder
08. The Scar Across My Heart
09. There Will Be Blood Tonight
10. We Only Come Out At Night
11. Abnormal
12. Live Forever
13. Pet Sematary (RamonesCover)
14. Burnin’ For You (Blue Oyster Cult Cover)