31/10/20
EZKATON/SOLITUDEM
Campfire of None (split album)

03/11/20
DIAMOND CHAZER
Chasing Diamonds

04/11/20
COUNTLESS SKIES
Glow

05/11/20
BELPHEGOR
Necrodaemon Terrorsathan - 20th annyversary edition

06/11/20
DÉLUGE
Ægo Templo

06/11/20
HUMANITY IS CANCER
Humanity Is Cancer

06/11/20
Orianthi
O

06/11/20
LORDS OF BLACK
Alchemy Of Souls, Part 1

06/11/20
LYKANTROPI
Tales to Be Told

06/11/20
DARKENHOLD
Arcanes & Sortilèges

CONCERTI

31/10/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY + DAMNATION GALLERY
CRAZY BULL CAFE' - GENOVA

31/10/20
OTTONE PESANTE
IL CASTELLO - PARMA

31/10/20
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN + VICOLO INFERNO
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

02/11/20
SCOTT STAPP
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

03/11/20
FIT FOR A KING + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - MILANO

04/11/20
W.A.S.P. (CANCELLATO)
HALL - PADOVA

05/11/20
W.A.S.P. (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

06/11/20
GLI ATROCI
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/11/20
DARK QUARTERER + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

07/11/20
ETERNAL IDOL
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
LIZZY BORDEN: prevista per metà novembre una nuova raccolta, ascolta ''Pet Sematary''
31/10/2020 - 18:52 (19 letture)

31/10/2020 - 18:52
16/06/2018 - 07:56
LIZZY BORDEN: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
11/06/2018 - 18:53
LIZZY BORDEN: nuovo brano online
19/05/2018 - 01:11
LIZZY BORDEN: online il nuovo video
18/04/2018 - 21:35
LIZZY BORDEN: a giugno il nuovo album
22/03/2016 - 09:45
LIZZY BORDEN: rinnovato l'accordo con la Metal Blade Records, in arrivo un nuovo disco
04/08/2014 - 23:05
THRESHOLD: suoneranno a Brescia insieme ai Lizzy Borden
23/07/2014 - 10:20
LIZZY BORDEN: due date in Italia a novembre
23/02/2012 - 18:42
GODS OF METAL: aggiunti Cannibal Corpse, Lizzy Borden e Black Veil Brides
31/07/2011 - 12:16
LIZZY BORDEN: cover acustica di un pezzo di Lady Gaga!
31/10/2020 - 19:27
SQUEALER: uscirà a dicembre il nuovo album ''Insanity'', ascolta il brano ''Black Rain''
31/10/2020 - 19:21
PSYCROPTIC: a novembre il nuovo EP ''The Watcher of All''
31/10/2020 - 19:05
ONSEGEN ENSEMBLE: pubblicato il singolo ''Non-Returner'' dall'album ''Fear''
31/10/2020 - 18:58
CEREMONIAL CASTINGS: ascolta ''Obsidian Spells of Hysteria''
31/10/2020 - 18:47
HELFIR: presentano un singolo dal nuovo album ''The Journey''
31/10/2020 - 10:24
AUTUMNBLAZE: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Flamedoves'' dal prossimo album
31/10/2020 - 10:16
MARATHON: uscirà a novembre il primo album solista di Mark Kelly, ecco un brano
31/10/2020 - 10:11
AGNOSTIC FRONT: online il video di ''Urban Decay'' dall'ultimo disco
31/10/2020 - 10:08
INSIDIOUS DISEASE: presentato il video di ''Invisible War''
31/10/2020 - 10:02
STORMBRINGER: ascolta lo streaming integrale di ''Stealer of Souls''
 
