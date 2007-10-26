NEW MODEL ARMY: a novembre la riedizione dell'album ''Carnival'', ecco ''BD3''

|
Gli alternative rocker britannici New Model Army hanno annunciato per il 20 novembre la riedizione, tramite earMUSIC, del loro album del 2005 Carnival.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di BD3 e le dichiarazioni della band.
“In the long history of New Model Army, it is the albums made between 2000-2009 that are usually the least feted.”, says band leader Justin Sullivan. “It was a strange period for us. Partly we were finding our feet after the departure (and later passing) of Robert (Heaton) and still absorbing the lessons of the long, costly, and less than satisfying ‘Strange Brotherhood’ era of the mid ‘90s. ‘Eight’ (released in 2000) was a simple reaction to the latter, a ‘primitive’ album, really just a set of demos, put together quickly by Michael (Dean), Dean (White) and myself. ‘Carnival’ was a different kind of project, ambitiously conceived as a swirling, eclectic fairground of sound as my new creative partnership with Michael began to develop, and with an endless stream of ideas from Nelson, Dean and Dave (Blomberg) being thrown into the mix.
We perhaps chose the wrong producer in Chris Tsangarides, who was not cut out to control and steer the chaos around him; and things were made more complicated by the frequent absence of Nelson and Dave (who was in the process of leaving the band for family reasons). We always felt that this was the one album where the recording, mixing and mastering didn’t bring the end result close to what we had originally intended. So, when earMUSIC declared their interest in licensing and reissuing the album, we discovered four associated tracks (B-sides and unreleased songs) to add to it and saw an opportunity to ‘reimagine’ the album as a whole.”
The band found all the original recordings and gave them to Lee Smith, co-producer and mixer of their recent albums, including last year’s “From Here” (their highest charting album ever, in both Germany and the UK) and “Carnival” has been reborn with a sound that is far sharper and more powerful and cohesive than the original.
We are aware that it is very dangerous for a band to ‘go back’”, says Sullivan, “so we made one absolute rule, that we wouldn’t re-record anything and we’d ask Lee to remix it using only the original multi-tracks, without too much involvement from us. Some songs have changed very little, others quite a lot. And to our minds, this has worked well and has enhanced the album’s principle qualities, particularly the wealth of original musical ideas, at last arranged in a sonically satisfying way. We hope you enjoy it.”
Tracklist:
01. Water
02. BD3
03. Rumour & Rapture (1650)
04. Red Earth
05. LS43
06. Island
07. Carlisle Road
08. One Bullet
09. Bluebeat
10. Too Close To The Sun
11. Another Imperial Day
12. Prayer Flags
13. Stoned, Fired, Full of Grace
14. Caslen (Christmas)
15. Fireworks Night