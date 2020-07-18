GONE IS GONE: annunciato il secondo album del supergruppo con Troy Sanders e Troy Van Leeuwen

I Gone is Gone
sono il supergruppo costituito da Troy Sanders
dei Mastodon
, Tony Hajjar
degli At the Drive-In
, Troy Van Leeuwen
dei Queens of the Stone Age
e Mike Zarin
.
La band ha annunciato la pubblicazione del secondo disco If Everything Happens for a Reason… Then Nothing Really Matters at All
, che avverrà in data 4 dicembre 2020 via Cloud Hills Group
.Tony Hajjar
ha espresso la sua soddisfazione per la realizzazione del nuovo album del gruppo:"My idea was to make a record that could be played by all of us in a certain fashion or even just one of us with some electronics. I really wanted the record to live in many forms. We feel that we accomplished that… It is a record that pushed us creatively. We expressed ourselves fully without any barriers or fear of what people would think.”
La produzione delle tracce è stata curata dagli stessi Hajjar
e Van Leeuwen
. Di seguito è elencata la tracklist completa:01. Resfeber
02. Say Nothing
03. Everything is Wonderfall
04. Wings of Hope
05. Sometimes I Feel
06. No One Ever Walked on Water
07. Death of a Dream
08. Crimson, Chaos and You
09. Breaks
10. Payoff
11. Force of a Feather
12. Dirge for Delusions
Se il primo singolo pubblicato dall’annuncio di If Everything Happens for a Reason… Then Nothing Really Matters at All
è l’inedita Breaks
, il cui video è visibile in fondo alla notizia, nei mesi scorsi il gruppo aveva pubblicato come singoli anche i brani Everything is Wonderfall
(ascoltabile qui
), Sometimes I Feel
(il cui ascolto è possibile qui
) e No One Ever Walked on Water
(disponibile sul canale Youtube
dell’etichetta discografica).