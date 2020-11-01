VEIL OF SECRETS: i dettagli del disco di debutto ''Dead Poetry''

|
I Veil of Secrets sono il nuovo gruppo che hanno formato Vibeke Stene (ex-Tristania) e Asgeir Mickelson (ex-Borknagar e ex-Ihsahn) e pubblicheranno il disco di debutto Dead Poetry il prossimo 30 novembre tramite la Crime Records.
La release sarà disponibile in CD, LP gatefold e in digitale.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. “The Last Attempt” 5.24
2. “Sear The Fallen” 6.50
3. “Remorseful Heart” 5.27
4. “The Lie Of Her Prosperity” 6.19
5. “Fey” 6.32
6. “Bryd” 4.27
7. “Meson” 7.02
8. “Entirety” 6.21
Il primo singolo The Last Attempt sarà disponibile dal 13 novembre.