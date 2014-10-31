      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/11/20
DIAMOND CHAZER
Chasing Diamonds

04/11/20
COUNTLESS SKIES
Glow

05/11/20
BELPHEGOR
Necrodaemon Terrorsathan - 20th annyversary edition

06/11/20
FATES WARNING
Long Day Good Night

06/11/20
HUMANITY IS CANCER
Humanity Is Cancer

06/11/20
PULCHRA MORTE
Ex Rosa Ceremonia

06/11/20
LORDS OF BLACK
Alchemy Of Souls, Part 1

06/11/20
DÉLUGE
Ægo Templo

06/11/20
LYKANTROPI
Tales to Be Told

06/11/20
WHITESNAKE
Love Songs

CONCERTI

02/11/20
SCOTT STAPP
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

03/11/20
FIT FOR A KING + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - MILANO

04/11/20
W.A.S.P. (CANCELLATO)
HALL - PADOVA

05/11/20
W.A.S.P. (CANCELLATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

06/11/20
GLI ATROCI
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

07/11/20
DARK QUARTERER + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

07/11/20
ETERNAL IDOL
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/11/20
MIDNIGHT + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/11/20
ASKING ALEXANDRIA + GUESTS (CANCELLATO!)
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

21/11/20
SPEED STROKE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
NEXUS OPERA: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Great Call to Arms''
02/11/2020 - 17:07 (29 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
03/05/2015
Intervista
NEXUS OPERA
Costanza e passione
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/11/2020 - 17:07
NEXUS OPERA: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Great Call to Arms''
08/12/2014 - 10:28
NEXUS OPERA: una data con gli Ivory Moon
31/10/2014 - 15:08
NEXUS OPERA: nuovo disco a fine novembre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/11/2020 - 19:13
DVNE: annunciano il nuovo EP ‘‘Omega Severer’’
02/11/2020 - 17:35
NUCLEAR POWER TRIO: guarda il video di ''Grab 'Em by the Pyongyang''
02/11/2020 - 17:31
INFERNALIZER: disponibile il primo brano del nuovo progetto di Claudio Ravinale
02/11/2020 - 17:26
PERSUADER: pubblicano il singolo ‘‘Scars’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Necromancy’’
02/11/2020 - 17:21
FROZEN SOUL: ecco il secondo brano da ''Crypt of Ice''
02/11/2020 - 17:12
VARDE: previsto per fine mese il nuovo album ''Fedraminne'', ecco un brano
02/11/2020 - 17:19
ALTER BRIDGE: online il lyric video della nuova ‘‘Last Rites’’
02/11/2020 - 17:03
GHOSTKID: online il singolo ''YØU & I''
02/11/2020 - 17:01
NOTHING: presentano il video di ''Famine Asylum''
02/11/2020 - 14:29
ACCEPT: rivelata la copertina di ‘‘Too Mean to Die’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     