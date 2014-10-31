NEXUS OPERA: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Great Call to Arms''

|
I power metaller Nexus Opera hanno pubblicato, tramite il canale YouTube della Revalve Records, l'audio di Great Call to Arms.
Il brano è il nuovo singolo della band che anticipa la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album, di cui non si conoscono i dettagli, prevista per inizio 2021.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.
"During the centenary of the outbreak of World War I, we started writing material for a new chapter. It took more years and more line-up changes than expected to complete the release of the second album," La Guera Granda (The Great Call to Arms) "Once again it is a concept album, this time about the protagonists and the events of the Austro-Italian front during the Great War, the enormous tragedy that marked the end of an era and of the Great Empires"