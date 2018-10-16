MAGIC DANCE: a dicembre il nuovo ‘‘Remnants’’, ascolta il primo singolo

|
I Magic Dance pubblicheranno il prossimo 4 dicembre 2020 un nuovo album, intitolato Remnants, tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
Jon Siejka, leader della band di Long Island, ha così commentato la nuova uscita:
"”Remnants” is an album that moves from dark to light. It's about accepting your own mortality and the inevitability of death. But, this realization can give you the drive to live life true to yourself, if you only let it. Sonically, it's a mix of all I've done to date with Magic Dance plus more. I hope it will melt your faces and hearts!”
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
1. Oh No
2. Long and Lost Lonely Nights
3. Zombie Breath Surprise
4. Cut Me Deep
5. When Your World Comes Down
6. Change Your Life
7. I’m Still Holding On
8. Changes
9. Restless Nights
10. Til Your Last Breath
11. I Can’t Be The Only One
Sul canale YouTube dell’etichetta discografica è stato pubblicato il video del primo singolo dell’album, Restless Nights, realizzato da Kevin Krug e visibile di seguito: