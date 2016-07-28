HOODED MENACE: in studio di registrazione per il sesto album

|
I doomster finlandesi Hooded Menace sono entrati in studio di registrazione per dedicarsi al loro sesto disco in studio, che verrà mixato e masterizzato da Andy LaRocque, già chitarrista dei King Diamond.
Il chitarrista del gruppo, Lasse Pyykkö, ha spiegato come la band lavorerà in studi differenti al nuovo disco:
"As usual, we're recording in various locations, but when it comes to the drums, we chose to go to SF Sound Studio in Kontiolahti, Finland again, where we have tracked drums for our previous albums, “Effigies of Evil”, and the latest, “Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed”. Being longtime, massive King Diamond fans, we're beyond thrilled to have King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque handling the mixing and mastering of the album at his Sonic Train Studios in Sweden! Stay tuned, stay doomed!”
Il disco verrà pubblicato in una data non meglio precisata del 2021 da Season of Mist.