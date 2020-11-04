DAMN YOUR EYES: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Lock and Load’’

|
I Damn Your Eyes, band thrash metal newyorkese in cui milita anche il chitarrista Gabriel "Gabby" Abularach (Cro-Mags, Voodoocult), ha pubblicato un brano inedito attraverso il proprio canale YouTube: si tratta di Lock and Load, il cui ascolto è possibile attraverso il player in fondo alla pagina.
Il gruppo ha affiancato il seguente messaggio al nuovo brano pubblicato:
"“Lock and Load” is a story of two sides, from their perspective, that focus on the differences they have and not the common ground, which often times leads to conflict and unfortunately war. We took all this and put it to a slamming, thrashy, musical soundtrack. DYE has no political champion and condemn the violence. Politicians have turned cultural differences into a political issue, a very dangerous road that makes people choose sides. We love all life and cultures for their unique perspectives and hope for a peaceful solution to the conflicts the extremists on both sides have taken to the streets.”