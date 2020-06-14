BLUE OYSTER CULT: a dicembre uscirà ''Live at Rock of Ages Festival'', ecco ''Harvest Moon''

|
I Blue Oyster Cult hanno annunciato per il 4 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo live album/DVD Live at Rock of Ages Festival.
Di seguito potete vedere il live video di Harvest Moon, registrato durante la performance all'edizione 2016 del festival tedesco.
Nella stessa data è prevista l'uscita, per la prima volta anche in Bluray di A Long Day's Night, il loro live album del 2002.
Tracklist:
01. This Ain't the Summer of Love
02. Golden Age of Leather
03. Burnin' for You
04. OD'd on Life Itself
05. Harvest Moon
06. ME 262
07. Buck's Boogie
08. Lips in the Hills
09. Then Came the Last Days of May
10. Godzilla
11. (Don't Fear) The Reaper