SYSTEM OF A DOWN: online le nuove ''Protect the Land'' e ''Genocidal Humanoidz''
06/11/2020 - 07:53 (288 letture)

Indigo
Venerdì 6 Novembre 2020, 12.32.43
8
Dopo i tool l'anno scorso ecco un altro atteso rientro. I system mi piacciono anche se non ho ancora completato la loro discografia, in ogni caso sono curioso di sentire tracce nuove, magari si può essere il primo passo verso un album completo
SpiritCrusher13
Venerdì 6 Novembre 2020, 11.33.13
7
@Alex, leggi i motivi del loro ritorno.
matt2
Venerdì 6 Novembre 2020, 11.27.07
6
genocidal pollice su. mischione fra toxicity e mezmerize con piu "delicatezza" però . l'altra visto il minutaggio per ora la salto ma (leggo) è una ballad in classico stile malakian .
Macca
Venerdì 6 Novembre 2020, 10.22.46
5
Li amo da sempre, una delle band che ha segnato la mia adolescenza. Al di là di tutte le (lecite) considerazioni sulla natura dei pezzi, nel weekend li ascolterò un migliaio di volte. Bentornati!
HeroOfSand_14
Venerdì 6 Novembre 2020, 9.44.56
4
Notizia inaspettata, ricordo che quando uscirono Mezmerize e Hypnotize li divorai, ero in piena epoca nu metal e impazzii soprattutto per il secondo. La notizia di loro nuova musica è splendida, ma la musica in sè..mah. La "pseudo" ballad chiaramente si sente che non è un canzone in pieno stile System ma dei Scars on Broadway (dichiarato da Daron), e mi lascia ben poco, tralasciando la nobile causa del testo. Il secondo brano invece funziona, si sentono rimandi ai dischi più famosi della band, ma manca quella cattiveria in pieno stile SOAD. Vedremo cosa faranno ora, direi che è palese che l'abbiano fatto per soldi considerando che non vanno più d'accordo da anni ormai
Alex
Venerdì 6 Novembre 2020, 9.31.07
3
Ok bravi finalmente…se ci sono voluti 15 anni per 2 canzoni, per un disco completo dovremo aspettare altri 60 anni? Aldilà della qualità di queste 2 songs, comunque mi sorge un dubbio… Sarà un caso che abbiano aspettato una pandemia globale per pubblicare nuovo materiale? Consapevoli che anche i live chissà quando ripartiranno, bisognosi di $$$ eccoli tornare…mah
DraKe
Venerdì 6 Novembre 2020, 9.11.47
2
Condivisibile la causa che portano avanti, ci vuole anche coraggio. Per quanto riguarda la musica la prima ballata non mi ha lasciato granché mentre il secondo pezzo è marcatamente di stampo SOAD, il che lascia ben sperare in vista di un prossimo album
tartu71
Venerdì 6 Novembre 2020, 8.28.47
1
to chi si rivede
29/06/2017
Live Report
SYSTEM OF A DOWN + PROPHETS OF RAGE
Visarno Arena, Firenze, 25/06/2017
 
06/11/2020 - 07:53
