SYSTEM OF A DOWN: online le nuove ''Protect the Land'' e ''Genocidal Humanoidz''
06/11/2020 - 07:53 (288 letture)
A distanza di quindici anni dall'ultimo disco in studio Hypnotize, la formazione alternative metal System of a Down ha oggi pubblicato due nuovi brani inediti intitolati Protect the Land e Genocidal Humanoidz. Lo streaming dei singoli si può trovare tramite la pagina Bandcamp della band disponibile qui sotto.
Questo è il comunicato che accompagna la pubblicazione delle canzoni:
We as System Of A Down have just released new music for the first time in 15 years. The time to do this is now, as together, the four of us have something extremely important to say as a unified voice. These two songs, “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” both speak of a dire and serious war being perpetrated upon our cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia.
The current corrupt regimes of Aliyev in Azerbaijan and Erdogan in Turkey not only want to claim Artsakh and Armenia as their own, but are committing genocidal acts with impunity on humanity and wildlife to achieve their mission. They are banking on the world being too distracted with COVID, elections and civil unrest to call out their atrocities. They have the bankroll, the resources and have recruited massive public relations firms to spin the truth and conceal their barbaric objective of genocide. Between these two dictatorships, there’s a lot of disinformation and silencing of voices within their own countries. Freedom of speech is not something that is enjoyed by everyone, but it is enjoyed here, so part of that responsibility is getting the truth out there whenever possible. We’re here to protect our land, to protect our culture, and to protect our nation. This is not the time to turn a blind eye.
As SOAD, this has been an incredible occasion to put everything aside and speak out for our nation, as one, as four Armenian guys. “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” are now available for purchase on our official Bandcamp page: SystemOfADown.bandcamp.com - where band proceeds go toward the ArmeniaFund. The funds from Bandcamp + pre-orders of our new merch collection will be used to provide crucial, desperately needed aid and basic supplies for those affected by these hideous acts. Please consider the opportunity to download these songs as an act of charity irrespective of how you choose to listen to them today, tomorrow and for years to come.
8
Dopo i tool l'anno scorso ecco un altro atteso rientro. I system mi piacciono anche se non ho ancora completato la loro discografia, in ogni caso sono curioso di sentire tracce nuove, magari si può essere il primo passo verso un album completo
7
@Alex, leggi i motivi del loro ritorno.
6
genocidal pollice su. mischione fra toxicity e mezmerize con piu "delicatezza" però . l'altra visto il minutaggio per ora la salto ma (leggo) è una ballad in classico stile malakian .
5
Li amo da sempre, una delle band che ha segnato la mia adolescenza. Al di là di tutte le (lecite) considerazioni sulla natura dei pezzi, nel weekend li ascolterò un migliaio di volte. Bentornati!
4
Notizia inaspettata, ricordo che quando uscirono Mezmerize e Hypnotize li divorai, ero in piena epoca nu metal e impazzii soprattutto per il secondo. La notizia di loro nuova musica è splendida, ma la musica in sè..mah. La "pseudo" ballad chiaramente si sente che non è un canzone in pieno stile System ma dei Scars on Broadway (dichiarato da Daron), e mi lascia ben poco, tralasciando la nobile causa del testo. Il secondo brano invece funziona, si sentono rimandi ai dischi più famosi della band, ma manca quella cattiveria in pieno stile SOAD. Vedremo cosa faranno ora, direi che è palese che l'abbiano fatto per soldi considerando che non vanno più d'accordo da anni ormai
3
Ok bravi finalmente…se ci sono voluti 15 anni per 2 canzoni, per un disco completo dovremo aspettare altri 60 anni?
Aldilà della qualità di queste 2 songs, comunque mi sorge un dubbio…
Sarà un caso che abbiano aspettato una pandemia globale per pubblicare nuovo materiale? Consapevoli che anche i live chissà quando ripartiranno, bisognosi di $$$ eccoli tornare…mah
2
Condivisibile la causa che portano avanti, ci vuole anche coraggio. Per quanto riguarda la musica la prima ballata non mi ha lasciato granché mentre il secondo pezzo è marcatamente di stampo SOAD, il che lascia ben sperare in vista di un prossimo album
1
to chi si rivede
