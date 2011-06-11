ASPHYX: il video ufficiale della nuova ''Botox Implosion''

|
La storica formazione death metal Asphyx ha ora diffuso il video ufficiale realizzato per il singolo Botox Implosion, primo brano estratto dal nuovo album Necroceros in arrivo nei negozi il prossimo 22 gennaio tramite Century Media Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Sole Cure is Death
2. Molten Black Earth
3. Mount Skull
4. Knights Templar Stand
5. Three Years of Famine
6. Botox Implosion
7. In Blazing Oceans
8. The Nameless Elite
9. Yield or Die
10.Necroceros