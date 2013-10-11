GUS G.: al lavoro su un disco strumentale solista

|
Il chitarrista dei Firewind Gus G. si trova attualmente al lavoro su un album solista prettamente strumentale.
Di seguito riportiamo la dichiarazione del musicista:
"Being on lockdown can be tough, but it has at least allowed me to work on a lot of new music. I’m officially writing a new solo album which looks like it’ll be all instrumental, but I’ve been writing music with and for other people as well. I guess that’s my meditation, my way of dealing with all the madness. Hope you’re all keeping safe.”
Il disco sarà il seguito di Fearless, uscito per AFM Records nel 2018.
Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori informazioni.