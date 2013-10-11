      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Gus G.
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/11/20
STARBYNARY
Divina Commedia - Paradiso

11/11/20
PRINCIPIUM
Principium

13/11/20
GHØSTKID
GHØSTKID

13/11/20
AC/DC
Power Up

13/11/20
ACCUSER
Accuser

13/11/20
KATLA
Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur

13/11/20
MACABRE
Carnival of Killers - Album Cover

13/11/20
THRUDVANGAR
Vegvisir

13/11/20
DARK BUDDHA RISING
Mathreyata

13/11/20
KATATONIA
Dead Air

CONCERTI

10/11/20
MIDNIGHT + GUESTS (CANCELLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/11/20
ASKING ALEXANDRIA + GUESTS (CANCELLATO)
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

21/11/20
SPEED STROKE (CANCELLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

28/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/11/20
BELPHEGOR + GUESTS
BLACK WINTER FEST - MILANO

29/11/20
ORPHANED LAND
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

29/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

30/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
GUS G.: al lavoro su un disco strumentale solista
09/11/2020 - 15:35 (57 letture)

rocklife
Lunedì 9 Novembre 2020, 17.04.51
1
chitarrista dalle grande qualita' tecniche uno dei migliori in circolazione..purtroppo poi diventono dei pezzi musicali che si dimenticano subito..forse manca un po' di anima e cuore...
RECENSIONI
72
70
ARTICOLI
13/10/2015
Live Report
KAMELOT + GUS G.
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 08/10/2015
26/03/2015
Live Report
GUS G. + ARTHEMIS + ANTICLOCKWISE + MARCO ANGELO
Live23, Bosco Marengo (AL) 21/03/2015
15/10/2013
Live Report
GUS G. - CLINIC
Agriturismo La Perciata, Siracusa 11/10/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/11/2020 - 15:35
GUS G.: al lavoro su un disco strumentale solista
30/04/2019 - 12:50
METAL FOR KIDS UNITED: confermato anche Gus G.
31/01/2019 - 16:18
GUS G.: Online il video di ''Don't Tread on Me''
23/09/2018 - 09:11
GUS G.: online il video del singolo con Vinnie Moore
12/08/2018 - 11:46
GUS G.: annunciato il tour europeo, una data in Italia a novembre
21/04/2018 - 09:48
GUS G.: online il video di ''Fearless''
30/03/2018 - 13:47
GUS G.: guarda il lyric video di ''Mr. Manson''
02/03/2018 - 14:32
GUS G.: online un nuovo video
20/02/2018 - 23:02
GUS G.: ad aprile il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
21/11/2017 - 18:05
GUS G.: firma per la AFM Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/11/2020 - 21:29
MAGNUM: rinviato ad ottobre la data italiana prevista per febbraio
09/11/2020 - 20:33
BARONESS: al lavoro in studio di registrazione
09/11/2020 - 20:34
PG.LOST: il live video della nuova ''Shelter''
09/11/2020 - 20:26
EDRAN: i dettagli di ''Clockwork - Overture'' in arrivo a dicembre
09/11/2020 - 20:15
RUXT: ascolta ''Labyrinth of Pain'' col nuovo cantante
09/11/2020 - 20:06
TRANSATLANTIC: ''The Absolute Universe'' uscirà a febbraio
09/11/2020 - 20:01
HORNA: disponibile un nuovo brano dal disco in uscita
09/11/2020 - 19:38
TRIBULATION: spostato a settembre 2021 lo show di febbraio a Milano
09/11/2020 - 19:32
CYRAX: svelato un lyric video dal disco in arrivo a dicembre
09/11/2020 - 15:58
UNRULY CHILD: ‘‘Underwater’’ è il nuovo singolo da ''Our Glass House''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     