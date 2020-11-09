THEODOR BASTARD: firmano con Season of Mist, due album in ristampa

|
Il gruppo neofolk russo dei Theodor Bastard ha siglato un contratto discografico con i francesi di Season of Mist.
Per la nuova etichetta la band careliana pubblicherà un disco di inediti prossimamente, ma prima la casa discografica provvederà a ristampare gli album Vetvi del 2015 e Volch'ya Yagoda del 2020.
Il gruppo ha commentato:
" We are very happy to share this great news with you - Theodor Bastard band has become a part of the world of Season of Mist. It is a very big event for us. Living in the deep of the wild Karelian forests on the edge of the Ecumene, we can now reach the audience all over the world and tell the myths and legends of our North through our music. We thank the whole team of Season of Mist so much.”