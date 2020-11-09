      Privacy Policy
 
10/11/20
STARBYNARY
Divina Commedia - Paradiso

11/11/20
PRINCIPIUM
Principium

13/11/20
GHØSTKID
GHØSTKID

13/11/20
AC/DC
Power Up

13/11/20
ACCUSER
Accuser

13/11/20
KATLA
Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur

13/11/20
MACABRE
Carnival of Killers - Album Cover

13/11/20
THRUDVANGAR
Vegvisir

13/11/20
DARK BUDDHA RISING
Mathreyata

13/11/20
KATATONIA
Dead Air

10/11/20
MIDNIGHT + GUESTS (CANCELLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

11/11/20
ASKING ALEXANDRIA + GUESTS (CANCELLATO)
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

21/11/20
SPEED STROKE (CANCELLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

28/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/11/20
BELPHEGOR + GUESTS
BLACK WINTER FEST - MILANO

29/11/20
ORPHANED LAND
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

29/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

30/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
THEODOR BASTARD: firmano con Season of Mist, due album in ristampa
10/11/2020 - 00:27 (27 letture)

10/11/2020 - 00:27
10/11/2020 - 00:26
PHEAR: Alex Zubair è il nuovo chitarrista
10/11/2020 - 00:25
SEA SLEEPER: a febbraio il nuovo ‘‘Nostophobia’’, ascolta il primo singolo
10/11/2020 - 00:24
UNTAMED LAND: firma con Napalm Records, al lavoro sul secondo album
09/11/2020 - 22:00
WEREWOLVES: previsto per gennaio il nuovo album, ecco ''I Don't Like You''
09/11/2020 - 21:54
RONNIE ATKINS: pubblicherà un album solista sotto Frontiers Music srl
09/11/2020 - 21:46
GRAND CADAVER: il prossimo febbraio il debutto con un EP, ascolta il primo singolo
09/11/2020 - 21:44
SEMBLANT: presentano il video di ''Daydream Tragedy''
09/11/2020 - 21:29
MAGNUM: rinviato ad ottobre la data italiana prevista per febbraio
09/11/2020 - 20:33
BARONESS: al lavoro in studio di registrazione
09/11/2020 - 20:34
PG.LOST: il live video della nuova ''Shelter''
 
