SCHAFFER/BARLOW PROJECT: ascolta ‘‘We Three Kings’’ dall’EP natalizio ‘‘Winter Nights’’

Jon Schaffer
, leader degli Iced Earth
, ha annunciato un nuovo progetto musicale nato dal desiderio di tornare a lavorare con Matt Barlow
, cantante del gruppo dal 1995 al 2003 e dal 2007 al 2011: la nuova band si chiama semplicemente Schaffer/Barlow Project
.
La prima pubblicazione del nuovo progetto sarà un EP natalizio, contenente sette brani, dal titolo Winter Nights
. La tracklist è elencata di seguito:01. We Three Kings
02. Silent Night
03. Do You Hear What I Hear?
04. Little Drummer Boy
05. I Died for You (Winter 2020)
06. Watching Over Me (Winter 2020)
07. Silent Night (Traditional)
Come è possibile leggere sopra, il disco conterrà quattro classici brani natalizi, reinterpretati nello stile di Jon Schaffer
e Matt Barlow
, più la riregistrazione dei due pezzi degli Iced Earth I Died for You
e Watching Over Me
. Dell’iconica canzone festiva Silent Night
sono state registrate due versioni, una più “tradizionale” e una, stando alle parole di Schaffer
, in “stile Iced Earth
”.
In fondo alla pagina è possibile ascoltare We Three Kings
, primo singolo estratto dal disco.
La copertina dell’EP è stata realizzata da Sun Khamunaki
ed è visibile a sinistra.
I formati fisici del disco, ovvero CD ed LP in vinile, verranno pubblicati in una data non ancora precisata entro la fine dell’anno, a causa di ritardi di produzione dettati dalla situazione di emergenza sanitaria che stiamo attualmente vivendo. Tuttavia, è possibile ricevere una copia digitale dell’EP in data 15 novembre 2020 tramite una donazione alla pagina Kickstarter del progetto, reperibile al seguente link
.Schaffer
, infine, ha rivelato l’intenzione di continuare questo progetto con dei lavori futuri:" The idea, for whatever reason, popped in my head, and I called Matt. And I was in the middle of another production, so we had this short window of time; we couldn't bring you, really, a full-length album at this moment. But if you guys are into the idea, we definitely would like to do more of this in the future. There's other classic songs that we can rework from our past and from holiday songs and new originals and whatever. So, basically, everything's on the table; we just wanna see if you guys are into where we're going with this. And as weird as this year has been, hopefully it will give you guys some hope. So it's gonna be really awesome.”