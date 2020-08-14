MR. BUNGLE: guarda il video di ‘‘Sudden Death’’

I Mr. Bungle
hanno pubblicato lo scorso 30 ottobre 2020 il loro ultimo album The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo
tramite l’etichetta Ipecac Recordings
.
Con il contributo di Derek Cianfrance
, qui alla sua prima esperienza come direttore di un video musicale, il gruppo ha realizzato la clip di Sudden Death
, ultimo singolo scelto per la promozione del nuovo disco.Cianfrance
ha così commentato la sua ispirazione per il video di Sudden Death
:"I informed Mike [Patton] that I had never directed a music video before, but he wasn't dissuaded. I listened to the album and asked if I could work with the song 'Sudden Death'. It reminded me of the feelings of angst I carried throughout my youth while growing up in the shadow of a looming, forbidding thermonuclear war. I decided I could make a short film (well, not so short — the song is almost eight minutes!) about these fears that haunted me. I was also interested in meditating on the theme of desensitization in modern society, where citizens are gradually and systemically numbed to the possibility of cataclysmic consequences. Since the song was written in the mid-'80s, I determined that the video should feel like it was made during that time and imagined it as some sort of rediscovered relic.”
La clip è stata diffusa attraverso il canale YouTube ufficiale della casa discografica ed è visibile in fondo alla pagina.
I dettagli di The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo
sono invece consultabili al seguente link
.