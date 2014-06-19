THE PRETTY RECKLESS: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Death by Rock and Roll’’ in uscita a febbraio

12/11/2020 - 00:13 (45 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 3 Lei è sia brava che bella, in più è la leader di un gruppo rock. Praticamente la ragazza perfetta 2 Taylor ha una voce stupenda, attirare l'attenzione più per l'aspetto visivo lo trovo da una parte in modo negativo. 1 Quanto è bella Taylor Momsen 😍