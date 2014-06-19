      Privacy Policy
 
THE PRETTY RECKLESS: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Death by Rock and Roll’’ in uscita a febbraio
12/11/2020 - 00:13 (45 letture)

Indigo
Giovedì 12 Novembre 2020, 0.46.33
3
Lei è sia brava che bella, in più è la leader di un gruppo rock. Praticamente la ragazza perfetta
Shock
Giovedì 12 Novembre 2020, 0.38.39
2
Taylor ha una voce stupenda, attirare l'attenzione più per l'aspetto visivo lo trovo da una parte in modo negativo.
Indigo
Giovedì 12 Novembre 2020, 0.30.29
1
Quanto è bella Taylor Momsen 😍
