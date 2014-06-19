THE PRETTY RECKLESS: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Death by Rock and Roll’’ in uscita a febbraio

|
I The Pretty Reckless pubblicheranno il prossimo 12 febbraio 2021 un nuovo album, intitolato Death by Rock and Roll, tramite le etichette Fearless Records per il mercato statunitense e Century Media Records per il mercato internazionale.
Il disco sarà il primo della band a non essere stato prodotto dal fidato Kato Khandwala, tragicamente scomparso in un incidente motociclistico nell’aprile 2018. Queste le parole della cantante Taylor Momsen in merito:
"We worked really hard on this album and we went through a lot of loss, a lot of tragedy, and we really poured our hearts and souls into it and in a way I can't express verbally. It's all there in the music, so that's why I say it feels like a rebirth. It almost feels like the first record in a sense, because we really had to go back to the beginning after losing Kato, our producer.”
Tra gli ospiti dell’album troviamo Kim Thayil e Matt Cameron dei Soundgarden, nonché Tom Morello dei Rage Against The Machine.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito:
01. Death by Rock and Roll
02. Only Love Can Save Me Now (con Kim Thayil e Matt Cameron)
03. And So It Went (con Tom Morello)
04. 25
05. My Bones
06. Got So High
07. Broomsticks
08. Witches Burn
09. Standing at the Wall
10. Turning Gold
11. Rock and Roll Heaven
12. Harley Darling
La titletrack dell’album, Death by Rock and Roll, e il brano Broomsticks erano già stati resi disponibili in precedenza e sono entrambi riportati in basso.
Un nuovo singolo, 25, vedrà la luce domani, venerdì 13 novembre.