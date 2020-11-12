LAURENNE/LOUHIMO: nuovo progetto di casa Frontiers Music con le voci di Battle Beast e Smackbound

|
Laurenne/Louhimo è il nome del nuovo progetto musicale di casa Frontiers Music Srl, che unisce le cantanti finlandesi Noora Louhimo dei Battle Beast e Netta Laurenne degli Smackbound.
La band è completata dal marito di Netta Laurenne, Nino Laurenne, alla chitarra e da Sampo Haapaniemi alla batteria. Il nome del bassista non è ancora stato rivelato.
La nuova formazione è già al lavoro su un album di debutto previsto per il 2021, come annunciato dalla cantante Netta Laurenne:
"She [Noora Louhimo, ndr] is such a talented singer who masters various styles and on top of that, simply an awesome person. We are both initially from the same town, so it feels extra special to get us, two metal singers from Tampere, working together on an album full of kick ass metal. This is also a collaboration with my husband, music producer, and guitarist (Thunderstone) Nino Laurenne, with whom I’ve written the songs for the album. We’ve already started recording the album and just can’t wait for it to find its way to you in 2021 as it’ll be fan-fun-tastic!"
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuove informazioni sul disco di debutto del gruppo.