AEOLIAN: guarda il lyric video di ‘‘Bleeding Garbage’’

I melodic deathster di Maiorca Æolian
pubblicheranno il loro secondo album The Negationist
il prossimo 20 novembre 2020 tramite l’etichetta Black Lion Records
.
Il gruppo ha pubblicato, attraverso il canale YouTube della casa discografica, il lyric video del quarto singolo estratto dalla nuova uscita: si tratta di Bleeding Garbage
, brano dal messaggio ecologista rivolto contro l’inquinamento marittimo. La band ha speso queste parole in merito:"The melodies of 'Bleeding Garbage' resound to denounce a problem that is becoming too relevant and that we can no longer ignore... Everyone today finds the seas full of waste, mountains of garbage in the midst of nature, and clouds of pollution that make our cities invisible in the distance. The planet vomits our irresponsibility and gives it back to us with every breath, with every heartbeat, we have screwed it up so much that the planet bleeds and gives us back our waste through every hole... That blood is the garbage that could bury our civilization forever.”
I dettagli di The Negationist
sono consultabili a questo link
.