OF VIRTUE: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Torn Apart''

Quello che potete trovare nel player sottostante è il video della versione acustica di Torn Apart, brano degli Of Virtue tratto dalla versione deluxe loro album What Defines You, in uscita il 20 novembre per la SharpTone Records.
Tracklist:
01. No Control
02. Alone
03. Suffer
04. Immortal
05. Thanks For Nothing
06. Pictures Of You
07. I Won’t Break
08. Surrounded
09. Torn Apart
10. Confide In Me
11. Torn Apart (acoustic)
12. Pictures Of You (Reimagined) (feat. Patrick Harney)
13. Thanks For Nothing (Outrun Remix)
14. Suffer (Grit gemix)
15. Alone (Avoid remix)
16. Ghost Town (b-side)
17. Death : Reality (b-side)