      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Running Games - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/11/20
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE
Corpsegod

17/11/20
VOIVOD
Lost Machine

20/11/20
HARKANE
Fallen King Simulacrum

20/11/20
SUBTERRAEN
Rotten Human Kingdom

20/11/20
REFUSED
The Malignant Fire

20/11/20
PG.LOST
Oscillate

20/11/20
NORDEIN
Nordariket

20/11/20
MY DYING BRIDE
Macabre Cabaret

20/11/20
SPECTRALE
Arcanes

20/11/20
EMPRESS (AUS)
Wait /til Night

CONCERTI

21/11/20
SPEED STROKE (CANCELLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

28/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/11/20
BELPHEGOR + GUESTS
BLACK WINTER FEST - MILANO

29/11/20
ORPHANED LAND
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

29/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

30/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

01/12/20
ORPHANED LAND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

02/12/20
ORPHANED LAND
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
JOEL HOEKSTRA`S 13: previsto per febbraio il nuovo album ''Running Games'', ecco il primo singolo
16/11/2020 - 18:19 (24 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/11/2020 - 18:19
JOEL HOEKSTRA`S 13: previsto per febbraio il nuovo album ''Running Games'', ecco il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/11/2020 - 18:12
AMAHIRU: a fine mese il disco di debutto, ecco il singolo ''Lucky Star''
16/11/2020 - 12:44
THE NOVA HAWKS: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto ‘‘Redemption’’, ascolta il primo singolo
16/11/2020 - 12:32
SWORD: tornano con l’inedito ‘‘In Kommand’’, in arrivo un album nel 2021
16/11/2020 - 00:06
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD: ascolta ‘‘Gonna Be Okay’’ dal nuovo disco ‘‘New Empire Vol. 2’’
16/11/2020 - 00:06
CIVIL WAR: in studio di registrazione per il quarto album
15/11/2020 - 22:31
CRISTIANO FILIPPINI`S FLAMES OF HEAVEN: pubblicano un trailer del loro esordio discografico
15/11/2020 - 22:27
PALAYE ROYALE: online il video di ''Tonight Is the Night I Die''
15/11/2020 - 22:24
VARDE: presentano il singolo ''Skuld''
15/11/2020 - 22:20
MINAS MORGUL: svelati artwork e tracklist di ''Heimkehr''
15/11/2020 - 22:13
OF VIRTUE: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Torn Apart''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     