JOEL HOEKSTRA`S 13: previsto per febbraio il nuovo album ''Running Games'', ecco il primo singolo

I Joel Hoekstra's 13 hanno annunciato per il 12 febbraio la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl del loro nuovo disco Running Games.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo singolo, Hard to Say Goodbye, vedere la formazione della band e leggere le dichiarazioni di Joel Hoekstra.
. Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake/Trans-Siberian Orchestra) – chitarra
. Russell Allen (Symphony X, Adrenaline Mob) – voce, cori
. Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath, DIO) – batteria
. Tony Franklin (ex-The Firm, Blue Murder) – basso
. Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Dream Theater, Black Country Communion) – tastiera
. Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) – cori
“Years ago, I released three solo albums that were mainly instrumental guitar music. With Joel Hoekstra's 13, I have started to work on something that showcases my production, writing, and playing in the genre that I'm known for, which is melodic hard rock.” Like 'Dying to Live', 'Running Games' can be described as Dio’ish at it’s heaviest, but also is influenced by the blues- based sound of Whitesnake as well as melodic bands like Foreigner, Journey. Hoekstra says "‘Hard to Say Goodbye’ definitely represents the more melodic sound of the album, but rock fans can also look forward to some aggressive tracks."
Tracklist:
01. Finish Line
02. I’m Gonna Lose It
03. Hard to Say Goodbye
04. How Do You
05. Heart Attack
06. Fantasy
07. Lonely Days
08. Reach the Sky
09. Cried Enough for You
10. Take What’s Mine
11. Running Games
12. Lay Down Your Love (Bonus Track – Digital)