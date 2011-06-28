SAMSARA BLUES EXPERIMENT: annunciano il nuovo ‘‘End of Forever’’ e una pausa a tempo indeterminato

I tedeschi Samsara Blues Experiment
pubblicheranno a gennaio 2021 il loro quinto lavoro in studio End of Forever
tramite l’etichetta Electric Magic Records
.
Il disco, registrato presso i berlinesi Big Snuff Studio
, conterrà sette brani i cui titoli non sono ancora stati resi noti, eccezion fatta per il primo singolo End of Forever
, ascoltabile a questo indirizzo
.
La copertina della nuova uscita è visibile a sinistra.
Contestualmente all’annuncio del nuovo album, il gruppo ha annunciato una pausa a tempo indeterminato con le seguenti parole:"Dear fans and friends,
It has been a little quiet around here and maybe it’s about time to step up to face the change and the challenges that lie ahead of us. As a collective of individuals, who played in Samsara Blues Experiment for the last decade, our paths will divide from here for a while.
After more than twelve years with this band project, and a manifold of experiences it’s also just the sign of times that lead to the inevitable, and as you may know for yourselves a lot can change within a personality in the course of such a long time.
[…]For now, thank you for everything, the memories, the stories, the travels, the people we met… it has all been much more than anyone of us had ever expected.
Thank you!”
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.