      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/11/20
AETERNITAS
Haunted Minds

20/11/20
SUBTERRAEN
Rotten Human Kingdom

20/11/20
EMPRESS (AUS)
Wait /til Night

20/11/20
NORDEIN
Nordariket

20/11/20
SPECTRALE
Arcanes

20/11/20
IL ROVESCIO DELLA MEDAGLIA
Contaminazione 2.0

20/11/20
REFUSED
The Malignant Fire

20/11/20
PG.LOST
Oscillate

20/11/20
CRISTIANO FILIPPINIS FLAMES OF HEAVEN
The Force Within

20/11/20
WHITE MAGICIAN
Dealers of Divinity

CONCERTI

21/11/20
SPEED STROKE (CANCELLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

28/11/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE (POSTICIPATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

28/11/20
BELPHEGOR + GUESTS
BLACK WINTER FEST - MILANO

29/11/20
ORPHANED LAND
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

29/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

30/11/20
MARDUK (RIMANDATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

01/12/20
ORPHANED LAND
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

02/12/20
ORPHANED LAND
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
SAMSARA BLUES EXPERIMENT: annunciano il nuovo ‘‘End of Forever’’ e una pausa a tempo indeterminato
18/11/2020 - 12:28 (53 letture)

tartu71
Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020, 12.44.43
1
speriamo non si sciolgano, e' una grande band
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/11/2020 - 12:28
SAMSARA BLUES EXPERIMENT: annunciano il nuovo ‘‘End of Forever’’ e una pausa a tempo indeterminato
10/04/2017 - 18:27
SAMSARA BLUES EXPERIMENT: in streaming tutto 'One with the Sun'
28/06/2011 - 18:57
SAMSARA BLUES EXPERIMENT: tre date in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/11/2020 - 17:04
BLUE HOUR GHOST: disponibile il brano ''Walking Backwards'' dal prossimo disco
18/11/2020 - 16:55
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: annunciato il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo ''Burial''
18/11/2020 - 16:52
PESSIMIST (USA): firmano con Season of Mist, al lavoro sul nuovo disco ‘‘Keys to the Underworld’’
18/11/2020 - 16:30
VANDEN PLAS: guarda il video di ‘‘When the World is Falling Down’’
18/11/2020 - 12:58
DIAMOND HEAD: al lavoro su un disco di inediti
18/11/2020 - 12:44
EX DEO: completate le parti vocali del nuovo album ‘‘The Thirteen Years of Nero’’
17/11/2020 - 19:08
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO: al lavoro sul secondo EP
17/11/2020 - 18:33
EYEHATEGOD: primi dettagli del nuovo album ''A History Of Nomadic Behavior''
17/11/2020 - 18:08
BE THE WOLF: ecco ''Failures'' dal nuovo album ''Torino''
17/11/2020 - 17:50
BADGERED: a dicembre la pubblicazione del debutto discografico ''Planet Absurdic''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     