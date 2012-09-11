ABIOTIC: uscirà a febbraio il nuovo album ''Ikigai'', ecco un singolo

|
Gli Abiotic hanno annunciato per il 12 febbraio 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite The Artisan Era, del loro nuovo album Ikigai.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Souvenir of Skin, che vede la presenza di Trevor Strnad.
Tracklist:
01. Natsukashii
02. Ikigai
03. Covered the Cold Earth
04. Smoldered (w. Chaney Crabb - Entheos)
05. The Wrath
06. If I Do Die (w. Brandon Ellis - The Black Dahlia Murder)
07. Souvenir of Skin (w. Trevor Strnad - The Black Dahlia Murder)
08. Her Opus Mangled (w. Jared Smith - Archspire)
09. Horadric Cube (w. Scott Carstairs - Fallujah)
10. Grief Eater, Tear Drinker (w. Jonathan Carpenter - ex-The Contorsionist)
11. Gyokusai