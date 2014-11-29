SEASON OF GHOSTS: al lavoro sul terzo disco in studio

|
I Season of Ghosts si trovano attualmente al lavoro sul loro terzo album in studio, seguito di A Leap of Faith del 2018.
Stando alle parole della cantante e leader Sophia Aslanides, il disco sarà "maggiormente aggressivo e orientato verso un sound più elettronico”. Di seguito la dichiarazione della voce del gruppo:
"What I promised to myself is that the third album would be more aggressive and more electronic-oriented compared to “A Leap of Faith”. We’re going to take both albums, the best of both worlds, and add a new element. To be honest, if I wanted to just perform the same thing over and over Sam [il chitarrista, ndr] would boil me alive in a cauldron. He refuses not to evolve, he is always coming up with new stuff.”
La band ha inoltre in programma la pubblicazione di un EP acustico, ma con tutta probabilità questo vedrà la luce successivamente rispetto al terzo disco in studio ora in lavorazione.
Rimaniamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli.