IRON MAN: a marzo uscirà il nuovo disco live ''Hail to the Riff''

I doom metaller americani Iron Man hanno annunciato per il 5 marzo 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Argonauta Records, del loro nuovo live album Hail to the Riff come tributo alla scomparsa del loro chitarrista Alfred Morris III.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di As the Gods Have Spoken.
Tracklist:
01. The Fury
02. Run From the Light
03. The Worst and Longest Day
04. Ruler of Ruin
05. South of the Earth
06. Grown
07. As the Gods Have Spoken
08. Hail to the Haze
09. Sodden With Sin
10. A Whore in Confession
11. On the Mountain
12. Fallen Angel
13. Black Night
14. Black Morning (previously unreleased studio track)