TRANSATLANTIC: presentano i brani ''Overture'' e ''Reaching for the Sky'' dal nuovo doppio album

Il supergruppo Transatlantic ha reso disponibili, tramite il canale YouTube della InsideOut Music, i brani Overture e Reaching for the Sky.
I due singoli sono tratti dalla versione Abridged del loro prossimo disco, The Absolute Universe, intitolata The Absolute Universe: The Breath of Life in uscita il 5 febbraio 2021.
Tracklist - The Absolute Universe: Forevermore (Extended Version)
Disc 1
01. Overture
02. Heart Like A Whirlwind
03. Higher Than The Morning
04. The Darkness In The Light
05. Swing High, Swing Low
06. Bully
07. Rainbow Sky
08. Looking For The Light
09. The World We Used To Know
Disc 2
01. The Sun Comes Up Today
02. Love Made A Way (Prelude)
03. Owl Howl
04. Solitude
05. Belong
06. Lonesome Rebel
07. Looking For The Light (Reprise)
08. The Greatest Story Never Ends
09. Love Made A Way
Tracklist - The Absolute Universe: The Breath Of Life (Abridged Version)
01. Overture
02. Reaching For The Sky
03. Higher Than The Morning
04. The Darkness In The Light
05. Take Now My Soul
06. Looking For The Light
07. Love Made A Way (Prelude)
08. Owl Howl
09. Solitude
10. Belong
11. Can You Feel It
12. Looking For The Light (Reprise)
13. The Greatest Story Never Ends
14. Love Made A Way