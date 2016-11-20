PROFANITY: ascolta ''Disputed Territory'' dall'album in arrivo

A questo link
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima Disputed Territory
dei technical death metaller tedeschi Profanity
.
Il pezzo, che vede la partecipazione di Dave Suzuki
(ex-Vital Remains, Churchburn
), proviene dall'album Fragments of Solace
in uscita il 4 dicembre.
In basso la tracklist:01. Disputed Territory
02. Progenitor of the Blaze
03. Reckless Souls
04. Where Forever Starts
05. Towards the Sun
06. Ceremony of the Rotten
07. The Autopsy
Oltre al citato ospite, al disco hanno preso parte anche Terrance Hobbs
(Suffocation
), Matt Sotelo
(Decrepit Birth
), Dima Orlov (Fetal Decay)
e l'ex-bassista Martl Bauer
.