DREAD SOVEREIGN: previsto per gennaio il nuovo album, ecco i dettagli

I Dread Sovereign hanno annunciato per il 15 gennaio 2021 la pubblicazione, tramite Metal Blade Records, del loro nuovo album Alchemical Warfare.
Di seguito potete vedere i dettagli del disco e il video del singolo Nature Is the Devil's Church.
Tracklist:
01. A Curse on Men
02. She Wolves of the Savage Season
03. The Great Beast We Serve
04. Nature Is the Devil’s Church
05. Her Master’s Voice
06. Viral Tomb
07. Devil’s Bane
08. Ruin Upon the Temple Mount
09. You Don’t Move Me (I Don’t Give a Fuck) *CD+digital bonus track only