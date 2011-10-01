JACKYL: il DVD ‘‘Family Reunion - Live In Kansas City’’ uscirà a dicembre

|
I Jackyl pubblicheranno il prossimo 11 dicembre 2020 un nuovo live album, intitolato Family Reunion - Live In Kansas City. Attualmente, i preordini sono disponibili unicamente per i membri del fanclub del gruppo The Chainsaw Mafia, l’adesione al quale è gratuita. Le copie acquistate secondo questa modalità verranno autografate dai membri della band.
Il live album, acquistabile nei formati CD e DVD, contiene la registrazione del concerto tenuto dal gruppo statunitense presso il The Midland di Kansas City il 21 dicembre 2019.
Di seguito la tracklist completa:
01. Blastoff
02. My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass
03. Mental Masturbation
04. Encore
05. Screwdriver
06. Down on Me
07. Push Comes to Shove
08. Just Because I'm Drunk (Don't Mean You're Right)
09. Secret of the Bottle
10. I Stand Alone
11. When Will it Rain
12. Dirty Little Mind
13. Just Like a Negro (con Darryl McDaniels dei Run-D.M.C.)
14. It's Tricky (con Darryl McDaniels dei Run-D.M.C.)
15. Redneck Punk
16. Cut the Crap
17. The Lumberjack