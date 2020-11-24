ALTA REIGN: il disco di debutto della band di Jeff Plate è atteso a gennaio

|
Gli Alta Reign sono la nuova band costituita da Jeff Plate, batterista dei Trans-Siberian Orchestra, ex-Savatage ed ex-Metal Church.
La formazione è completata dalla tastierista Jane Mangini, proveniente sempre dalle file dei Trans-Siberian Orchestra, da Tommy Cook e Collin Holloway alle chitarre e al microfono, da Kevin McCarthy al basso e da Zach Hamilton come tastierista aggiuntivo e seconda voce.
Il gruppo pubblicherà il prossimo 8 gennaio 2021 il proprio disco di debutto, intitolato Mother’s Day, tramite l’etichetta Rat Pak Records.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata qui sotto; come è possibile leggere a fianco di alcuni titoli, il disco vedrà dei musicisti ospiti provenienti dai Trans-Siberian Orchestra:
1. Shine
2. Witness
3. Thin Red Line
4. Never Say Never
5. Mother's Day (con Joel Hoekstra)
6. ESC (Escape)
7. Come Out and Play
8. Let's Go! (I'm In Charge Now)
9. Always
10. Immortal
11. Passage
12. Rise (con Chris Caffery)
Rimaniamo in attesa del singolo di debutto della band.