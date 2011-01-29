FIREFORCE: a gennaio uscirà ''Rage of War'', ecco un teaser

|
Gli heavy-power metaller belgi Fireforce hanno annunciato per 15 gennaio la pubblicazione, tramite Rock of Angels Records, del loro quarto album Rage of War.
Di seguito è possibile ascoltare un primo teaser del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Rage Of War
02. March Or Die
03. Ram It
04. Firepanzer
05. Running
06. Forever In Time
07. 108-118
08. Army Of Ghosts
09. Rats In A Maze (CD exclusive)
10. A Price To Pay (CD exclusive)
11. From Scout To Liberator
12. Blood Judge (CD exclusive)
13. Tale Of The Desert King (Vinyl exclusive)