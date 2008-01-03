AYREON: pubblicato il singolo natalizio ''The Last Day of War and The First Day of Peace''

|
Domani, 27 novembre, la Mascot Records farà uscire sul mercato un EP natalizio, intitolato Christmas Rocks, che presenterà canzoni natalizie e rivisitazioni di canti di Natale ad opera di diverse band, tra cui P.O.D./10 Years/Crobot/Ayreon/Otherwise/Black Stone Cherry/Dragged Under.
In basso potete ascoltare il singolo degli Ayreon The Last Day of War and the First Day of Peace e leggere le dichiarazioni di Arjen Lucassen.
"When I was asked to record a Christmas song, my first thought was that it’s not really my thing. But as I thought about it, I suddenly remembered that 27 years ago in 1993 I already recorded a sort of Christmas track, but it was never used. I re-recorded the track, Lori adapted the lyrics, I made it a bit more ‘Christmassy’ and of course added the obligatory sleighbells. The coolest thing about this track are the party sounds you hear in the background. That was actually recorded in the meeting room of the record label by the whole Mascot staff!"