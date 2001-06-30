DISSONANCE FESTIVAL: a dicembre l'edizione gratuita in streaming

Per il 2020 il Dissonance Festival
si svolgerà in streaming: l'evento, infatti, sarà trasmesso il 7 e l'8 dicembre alle 21.30 sul canale Twitch
di Versus Music Project
. Lo show sarà gratuito ma durante il live sarà possibile supportare il festival e le band tramite donazioni o acquistando il merch.
Ecco il programma:
7 DICEMBRE - 21:30WhitechapelKnocked Loose
Crystal Lake
Bad Omens
Oceans Ate Alaska
Justice for the Damned
Uneven Structure
Damned Spring Fragrantia
8 DICEMBRE - 21:30Polaris
Being As An Ocean
The Contortionist
Novelists
Landmvrks
Acres
The Royal
Prospective