ART OF ILLUSION: pubblicheranno a gennaio ''X Marks the Spot'', disponibile il primo singolo

|
Gli Art of Illusion, nuovo progetto del songwriter-produttore Anders Rydholm (Grand Illusion) e del cantante Lars Säfsund (Work of Art), hanno annunciato per il 29 gennaio la pubblicazione, tramite AOR Heaven, del loro album di debuttoX Marks the Spot.
Di seguito è possibile vedere il video del primo singolo, My Loveless Lullaby.
Tracklist:
01. Wild and free
02. Run
03. My loveless lullaby
04. Waltz for the movies
05. 4 AM
06. Go
07. Snakebite charm
08. Let the games begin
09. A culinary detour
10. Catch you if I can
11. Rampant wildfire
12. Race against time