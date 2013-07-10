STEVEN WILSON: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Personal Shopper’’

Steven Wilson
pubblicherà il prossimo 29 gennaio 2021 il suo nuovo album The Future Bites
.
In occasione del “Black Friday”, la giornata che tradizionalmente negli Stati Uniti d'America – ma oggigiorno in tutto il mondo occidentale e non – dà inizio alla stagione dello shopping natalizio, l’ex-Porcupine Tree
ha deciso di pubblicare il video del primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco, Personal Shopper
.
Originariamente il brano era stato pubblicato lo scorso 12 marzo 2020 (lo trovate qui
insieme ai dettagli dell’album). Ora, la traccia è stata nuovamente diffusa, corredata di un videoclip realizzato dalla regista Lucretia Taormina
, che ha dichiarato:"The track is a social criticism of consumerism and how we fill our lives with unnecessary goods to feel important, special or loved. But the truth is, the feeling of unhappiness won't go away with the next pair of sick trainers. Those feelings will only go away when we look within, and if we don't... well, then we're going to end up with a lot of stuff around us, but still pretty empty. Luckily the track being six minutes gave me the opportunity to develop an interesting narrative. I wanted to create a fictional world in which people buy goods and the transaction would not only be money but also a part of their body, alluding to the concept of the more you look for answers outside, the more you disappear on the inside.”