HEADS FOR THE DEAD: a dicembre il nuovo album, ecco i dettagli

I death metaller Heads for the Dead hanno annunciato per l'11 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Transcending Obscurity Records, del loro nuovo album Into the Red.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Multi Morbid Maniac e vedere il lyric video di Into the Red.
Tracklist:
01. Into the Red
02. The Coffin Scratcher
03. At the Dead of Night
04. Horror Injection
05. The Seance
06. Night Ripping Terror
07. The Midnight Resistance
08. Multi Morbid Maniac
09. The Revenant
10. The Prophecy Fulfilled
11. Transilvanian Hunger
12. Creatures of the Monolith