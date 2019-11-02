DVNE: a marzo 2021 il nuovo ‘‘Etemen Ænka’’

I cinque progster scozzesi Dvne
hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del loro secondo album, intitolato Etemen Ænka
, per il prossimo 19 marzo 2021 tramite l’etichetta Metal Blade Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto, così come il precedente Asheran
del 2017, da Graeme Young
presso i Chamber Studio
di Edimburgo.Etemen Ænka
sarà un concept album che presenterà variazioni sia liriche che stilistiche rispetto a quanto già mostrato dalla band con il primo full-lenght. Difatti, rispetto ad Asheran
la band ha scelto di includere tastiere e sintetizzatori per dare una maggiore profondità alle atmosfere fantascientifiche evocate dall’album; per quanto riguarda i testi, il filo conduttore della storia narrata sarà, dal punto di vista tematico, il rapporto dell’uomo con il potere e le problematiche sociali che questo può creare. Per dirlo con le parole di Victor Vicart
, cantante della band:"Even in the band, we have our own interpretation of what each event in the storyline means to us. That said, the story follows a civilisation through centuries. This society was built on the hubris of transcending the limitations and pain associated with human nature. In the story, this vision is eventually achieved through the process of ascension. Thanks to technology the ascended – we refer to them as ‘celestials’ – became superior beings but slowly detached themselves from what made them human. This story basis allowed us to explore some interesting problematics, such as how the celestials dominate their society in order to pursue their utopic vision.”
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre la tracklist è disponibile di seguito: 1. Enûma Eliš [4:39]
2. Towers [9:05]
3. Court of the Matriarch [7:14]
4. Weighing of the Heart (con Lissa Robertson) [3:06]
5. Omega Severer (con Lissa Robertson) [9:43]
6. Adræden [3:13]
7. Sì-XIV [6:23]
8. Mleccha [8:09]
9. Asphodel (con Lissa Robertson) [4:42]
10. Satuya [11:07]
Il brano Omega Severer
, in questo caso quinta traccia del disco, è già ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina in quanto titletrack dell’omonimo EP pubblicato lo scorso 6 novembre dalla band (qui
i dettagli dell’uscita).